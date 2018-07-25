Grant Backs Project to Digitally Preserve Slave Deeds across North Carolina

A grant to digitize slave deed records across the state is opening doors to preserve and learn from the documents of North Carolina’s past.

Just shy of $300,000 was awarded by the National Historic Publications and Records Commission to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to fund the expansion of a project to digitize nearly 10,000 slave deeds and bills of sale from 26 counties across the state. Once digitized, the records will go into a searchable database accessible to the public.

Details may be found in an article by Molly Horak in the Asheville Citizen Times at https://avlne.ws/2v0s0ZK.

 

