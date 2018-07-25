Now It’s Easy to Publish Your Family History in an Electronic Book with Gedcom Publisher

John Cardinal is well-known for the excellent software products and services he has created, including the genealogy hosting service, Family History Hosting, and his products that produce web pages for personal genealogy web sites: Second Site and GedSite. Now he has a new product that produces electronic books (ebooks) containing the results of your family history research. These ebooks can be read on most ebook readers, such as an iPad, as well as on Windows and Macintosh computers. Here is the announcement:

Narragansett, RI – July 25, 2018 – Family History Hosting, LLC is pleased to announce Gedcom Publisher.

Gedcom Publisher is a ground-breaking application that creates an electronic book in EPUB format by combining text and images you enter with information taken from your GEDCOM file. Gedcom Publisher knows the ins and outs of constructing a book in EPUB format, and it knows how to read your genealogy data. That means you can focus on the content of your family history book.

“Digital publishing is very popular,” said John Cardinal, CEO and Founder of Family History Hosting, “and it’s likely that when our grandchildren mature, most if not all their reading will be e-books, not paper books. That’s why we should create family histories using electronic books.”

An electronic book (or e-book) is a book made available in digital form. E-books are easy to share and update, and they are more flexible than paper books. Readers can carry hundreds of e-books with them on their device of choice, including smartphones, tablets, and dedicated reading devices like Kindles and Nooks. Readers can adjust the font size to make reading easier on the eyes, and links in the text help them navigate to sections of interest. Text search commands make it easy to find specific names, words, or phrases.

You may insert biographies from your genealogy database into your book by choosing people one at a time, or by entering criteria to select multiple people. The biographies are called person entries.

In addition to the information drawn from your genealogy project, you can add other content to your book, including text and images. You can link from narrative text to person entries in the book and add source citations where Gedcom Publisher manages the footnote numbers for you.

E-books are a great choice for archiving the fruits of your genealogy research project. E-books never go out of print because they aren’t printed at all. E-books are contained in a single data file, so they are easy to share. Send a copy to family members or other interested researchers, donate your book to archival organizations, or sell it on Amazon – your choice.

Gedcom Publisher is incredibly flexible and includes a GEDCOM reader that handles GEDCOM variations from popular genealogy programs. It also reads TMG project databases.

For more information, please visit the home page for Gedcom Publisher here: https://www.gedcompublisher.com.

About Family History Hosting, LLC

Family History Hosting LLC was founded in 2007 to provide first-class web hosting services for genealogists and family historians, and to publish genealogy software focused on web site creation.