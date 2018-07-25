Pennsylvania 2018 Archives and Records Management Seminar

· July 25, 2018 · Conferences, Education ·

The following announcement was written by the Pennsylvania State Archives:

The Pennsylvania State Archives is pleased to announce that the Annual Archives and Records Management Seminar will be held Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

Onsite sessions will again take place in the Commonwealth Media Center in Harrisburg, with a live webinar feed available for online viewing. Heinz History Center’s Detre Library and Archives will also host a remote viewing opportunity for those who cannot attend in Harrisburg, but who desire to engage with peers. Tentative topics include PDF/A and Evaluating and Improving Disaster Related Outcomes.

Watch for registration information in the coming weeks.

 

