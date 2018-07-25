Research Your Armenian Roots—What You Need to Know (Part I)

The majority of Armenians are under the mistaken belief that all pre-genocide Armenian records have been destroyed and that little can be learned about their personal ancestry beyond what has been handed down through oral tradition. It is undoubtedly true that most pre-1915 Armenian church records were destroyed either during the genocide or in the years since. In addition, few genocide survivors were able or willing to recount their experiences or their family lineage. But that is not the complete story.

An article by George Aghjayan in the Armenian Weekly states:

“My objective here is to detail some of the available source records. In a number of articles in the Armenian Weekly and on Houshamadyan.org, I have only touched on some of these sources. I would like to expand on those initial articles. The obvious question remains, what records exist but are undocumented, where can the be accessed, and how can they be similarly preserved?

“The first of this series will examine records from Syria, including those found in the LDS Family History Library and the Ottoman Archives in Istanbul.”

If you have Armenian ancestry, you will want to read this article at http://bit.ly/2v3Gt7m and also keep an eye open for George Aghjayan’s future articles in the same web site.