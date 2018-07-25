Which Computer(s) Do You Use?

I always want to publish articles that are relevant to the readers of this newsletter. Many of my articles describe genealogy software or related software and services. Of course, that soon begs the question: “Which computers and operating systems are the readers using?”
I have some guesses but am not certain those estimates are accurate. Therefore, I am asking you to take a minute or two and let me know what YOU are using. The questions are in the form of a poll that is listed below. The poll will be open for one week.
The poll contains only two questions: what is your PRIMARY computer and what other computers do you use occasionally? For instance, you might use a Windows system most of the time but also have an iPad for taking your data with you when traveling. You can also see the results (so far) of the poll questions.
Please note that the poll does not ask for your name, email address, telephone number, or any other identifying information. If you answer the poll questions, I will not flood your in-box with spam or call you on the phone just as you and your family are sitting down for dinner. I don’t do things like that. The poll is fully anonymous.
Won’t you take a minute and fill out the poll below? Please note there are two VOTE icons, one after each question. Please click on each one separately after you have answered the question. You also can click on “View results” at any time to see the answers entered so far.
Thank you for providing the information!
I don’t see a poll on this page. Using Firefox (61.0.1) on macOS High Sierra.
—> I don’t see a poll on this page. Using Firefox (61.0.1) on macOS High Sierra.
There is something wrong in your web browser. Here is what I see using Chrome on a Macintosh running OS X El Capitan: http://eogn.com/images/2018/Poll.jpg
After reading your message, I tried it in Firefox and, again, it displayed properly.
UPDATE: I see that a number of other people have already completed the poll so obviously it is working for them.
Was able to vote using Safari. Must be something in my Firefox settings, although I can’t figure out what it might be. Firefox seems to change how it’s settings work every other month these days and I can’t keep up.
No problem for me using Firefox with Windows 7.
I thought you were asking about operating systems and voted for mine. But then read the next question and saw one choice was ‘genealogy services in the cloud’ with a list. That would have been my first choice but had to make it the second. You are the expert but isn’t this comparing different categories? I use Windows to make my computer run but the sources I use are largely online–Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, Genealogy Bank, Fold3 and many, many others. Just a thought. Maybe others are confused too and will skew your data.
—> I use Windows to make my computer run but the sources I use are largely online…
Not in my mind but perhaps it confused others. I have occasionally been accused of unusual thinking…
I have to agree with VirginiaB. Are you really interested in the genealogy apps people run and then what platforms they’re running on? For example, Ancestry.com is an app that runs in a browser (several types) on a variety of platforms (Windows, iOS, Linux, etc) so could be considered a ‘cloud’ app, but also can run natively on iOS (iPhone or iPad) as well as Android (phone or tablet). If your intent is to give suggestions of useful productivity apps, then it might be useful to know what platforms they run on as they probably work better on the same platform as the primary genealogy app does and if a person primarily uses cloud apps, then the average user can’t necessarily ‘install’ the app in a cloud, and there may or may not be any way to interface the cloud productivity app with the cloud genealogy app .. like you can if they were both on Windows or iOS.
Thanks for asking everyone this question. I’ve been wondering how things have changed. The Roots Users Group used to survey all their members every year or two and the results were always interesting to me.
