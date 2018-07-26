FamilySearch Adds 29 Million Netherlands Records

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
If you’re looking for your Dutch ancestors, your search has just become much easier. FamilySearch has published 29 million new, free historical records from the Netherlands, making it easier than ever to trace your Dutch roots. With the latest additions, FamilySearch now offers over 65 million free images and indexes in its Netherlands collections. Search them now at FamilySearch.
The freely searchable collections are comprised of birth, baptism, marriage, death, church, notarial, army service and passenger list records and population registers. Some of the records date back to 1564. Considering the population of the Netherlands is 17 million people today, the size of these collections makes it highly likely family historians will find the ancestors they’re seeking.
The breadth of record types now available provide a fantastic opportunity to learn more about a Dutch ancestor’s life.
There are also 12 free learning courses to help those searching Dutch ancestry and online volunteer indexing projects to make additional Netherlands records freely accessible.
Discover your Netherlands ancestors now at FamilySearch.org.
