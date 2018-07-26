National Records Center USCIS Genealogy Program Update

The USCIS Genealogy Program was often criticized for being vey slow to respond to requests for photocopies of records of immigration and naturalization records of deceased immigrants. The records were typically not delivered for six months or more after being ordered. Sometimes it was much longer than six months. I have heard stories of delays of 18 months or longer and occasionally records never being delivered at all. Reportedly, that has recently changed.

The following announcement was sent by the National Records Center :

In January of 2018 the National Records Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, assumed responsibility for the USCIS Genealogy Program. Thanks to several workplace efficiencies, requestors now receive higher quality record scans, along with improved service. Index searches are now completed in an average of 20 days. Record requests are completed in 30 days, on average, and inquiries sent through the Genealogy Program mailbox (Genealogy.USCIS@uscis.dhs.gov) receive a response within five business days.

More information is available at www.uscis.gov/genealogy.

 

