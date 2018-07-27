Ancestry.com is closing its Utah Call Center and will Outsource All Calls to Another Company

Ancestry.com has announced the company will close its Orem, Utah, call center, lay off all the call center employees, and transfer all future calls to an outside customer contact business. The change is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The change will affect less than 100 local employees, according to an Ancestry.com spokesperson. Most of the individuals will be able to move into other roles at Ancestry, or with the new call center partner which is also located in Utah. The positions will all remain in the United States.

Details may be found in an article by Karissa Neely in the Daily Herald web site at: https://tinyurl.com/ycocyuem.