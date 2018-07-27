Archaeologists May Have Unearthed the nearly 400-Year-Old Skeleton of America’s Second Governor

A group of archaeologists unearthed a skeleton they think belongs to the man who presided over the first representative government assembly in the Western Hemisphere. Now, they have to prove it’s really him.

Archaeologists in Jamestown, Virginia — North America’s first permanent British settlement — began excavating the site almost two years ago. After many months of work, they spent this weekend uncovering what could be the grave of Sir George Yeardley, one of Jamestown’s early leaders.

What impresses me in the story is the ground-penetrating radar technology used to find the burial place and the use of DNA and genealogy to track down any living descendants to match the descendants’ DNA to that collected from the remains. If successful, that will prove the identity of the newly-found skeleton.

The interesting story by Jessica Campisi and Brandon Griggs may be found on the CNN News web site at: http://alturl.com/yh8bv.