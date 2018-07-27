U.S. National Archives Recalls Fire That Claimed Millions of Military Personnel Files

The National Archives and Records Administration recently marked the 45th anniversary of a devastating fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis, Missouri, that destroyed approximately 16–18 million Official Military Personnel Files (OMPF) documenting the service history of former military personnel discharged from 1912 to 1964.
Shortly after midnight on July 12, 1973, a fire was reported at the NPRC’s military personnel records building in St. Louis, Missouri. The fire burned out of control for 22 hours and it took two days before firefighters were able to re-enter the building. Due to the extensive damage, investigators were never able to determine the source of the fire.
The fire destroyed paper records in 1973 which sadly is before the capability of making digital copies for backup purposes existed.
You can read more in an article by Kerri Lawrence in the National Archives News at https://www.archives.gov/news/articles/archives-recalls-fire.
3 Comments
This should not discourage people who have relatives that were in the military from asking for files. I requested the files for my great uncle who was in France during WWI. The records center was able to make copies of over twenty pages of his records, all of them charred around the edges much like the picture you’ve shown, but almost all of the pages readable. Not everyone will be so lucky, but some records were recovered.
LikeLike
Microfilm was available before 1972 Another reason to film o digitize paper records.
LikeLike
There are also a lot of records to reconstruct service NPRC will not research for you. You can go there and do it yourself or hire a researcher. If you are interested in learning how to research all branches and what’s available (especially what they won’t do for you), or need to work with someone, please visit the WWII Research and Writing Center at http://wwiirwc.com. I have books that teach you how to research, articles, videos, online courses, and the 1st of 4 talks I gave at RootsTech 2018 on how to start research is available on my main page. The same strategies, locations of records, and what is available apply to WWI and Korea also.
LikeLike