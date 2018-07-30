Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) A Report on my Move to the Cloud
You’re Invited to MyHeritage’s International User Conference!
Announcing the Laura G. Prescott SLIG Scholarship
Ancestry.com is closing its Utah Call Center and will Outsource All Calls to Another Company
Now It’s Easy to Publish Your Family History in an Electronic Book with Gedcom Publisher
Which Computer(s) Do You Use?
Reclaim The Records wins a Legal Request for the New Jersey Death Index
23andMe’s DNA Library to be used for Drug Development
Xcode Life Releases Free Do-It-Yourself Tools for Ancestry DNA Raw Data Holders
Grant Backs Project to Digitally Preserve Slave Deeds across North Carolina
South Carolina Department of Archives and History Announces Digitization Of Over 11,000 Revolutionary War Records
U.S. National Archives Recalls Fire That Claimed Millions of Military Personnel Files
National Records Center USCIS Genealogy Program Update
Research Your Armenian Roots—What You Need to Know (Part I)
FamilySearch Adds 29 Million Netherlands Records
New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
38th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Warsaw
Pennsylvania 2018 Archives and Records Management Seminar
Archaeologists May Have Unearthed the nearly 400-Year-Old Skeleton of America’s Second Governor
Conserving Sudanese Cultural Heritage
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
