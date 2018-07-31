Feedback Needed on U.S. Decennial Census Data Products

Feedback Needed on Decennial Census Data Products

The Census Bureau is conducting a comprehensive review of the decennial census data products in preparation for the 2020 Census. We’re seeking feedback via this Federal Register notice to understand how the public uses decennial census data products:

Soliciting Feedback from Users on 2020 Census Data Products (Document Number 2018-15458)

This notice, published with a 60-day comment period, requests feedback from users on specific decennial census products such as Summary File 1, Summary File 2, and the Demographic Profile. The last day to provide comment on the notice is September 17, 2018.