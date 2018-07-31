Genetic Genealogy Is Now Solving Recent Crimes, not Just Cold Cases

In recent weeks, the news services have been full of articles about law enforcement officials using the publicly-available genealogy DNA site GEDmatch to find relatives of criminals who committed crimes many years ago, Most of the cases involved “cold cases,” violent crimes committed 20 to 40 years ago. However, the use of this technology has moved forward. Now the officials are using GEDmatch and whatever other publicly-available DNA information they can find to identify criminals in more recent cases.

For instance, a 31-year-old man, Spencer Glen Monnett, was arrested by police in Utah on July 28 for the rape of an elderly woman, Carla Brooks. The crime happened only last April. Monnett was located via “genetic genealogy”: DNA he left at the crime scene was used to find his relatives and then him.

You can read more in the MIT Technology Review web site at http://bit.ly/2AtJofz.