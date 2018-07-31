New Records on FamilySearch: July 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in July 2018 with almost 13 million new indexed family history records and over 500,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, BillionGraves, Find A Grave, Peru, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and United States, which includes Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Georga, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Native American, Utah, and Washington. New digital images were added from BillionGraves and the United Kingdom.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.