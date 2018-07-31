New Records on FamilySearch: July 2018

July 31, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Research newly published archives on FamilySearch from May 2018

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in July 2018 with almost 13 million new indexed family history records and over 500,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, BillionGraves, Find A Grave, Peru, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and United States, which includes Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Georga, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Native American, Utah, and Washington. New digital images were added from BillionGraves and the United Kingdom.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Comments
Australia Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849–1940 25,927 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800–1912 26,361 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566–1996 155,604 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada New Brunswick Late Registration of Births, 1810–1899 23,947 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821–2015 51,174 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576–2014 60,424 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Coutances et d’Avranches Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1533–1894 13,339 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Paris, Identity Cards, 1792–1795 182,066 New indexed records collection
France France, Saône–et–Loire, Censuses, 1836 382,683 New indexed records collection
France France, Vital Records, 1542–1900 53,914 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678–1930 69,391 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804–1877 3,081 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland Civil Registration, 1845–1913 81,278 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Teramo, Teramo, Civil Registration (Tribunale), 1866–1940 49,393 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Terni, Civil Registration, 1861–1921 12,556 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796–1941 27,677 Added indexed records to an existing collection
New Zealand New Zealand, Cemetery Transcriptions, 1840–1981 474,031 New indexed records collection
Other BillionGraves Index 387,937 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 2,533,302 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888–2005 108,377 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Slovakia Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592–1935 9,828 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846–1950 34,260 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Diocese of Lugo, Catholic Parish Records, 1550–1966 40,523 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613–1918; index 1635–1860 135,778 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom British Newspaper Archive, Family Notices 3,264,935 Added indexed records and images to an existing  collection
United Kingdom England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535–1984 340,229 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538–1950 928,964 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772–1935 26,146 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650–1900 114,002 New indexed records collection
United States Arkansas Confederate Soldier Home,1890–1963 1,448 New indexed records collection
United States California, Airplane Passenger Lists from Honolulu, Hawaii, 1947–1948 29,913 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia, Glenwood Cemetery Records, 1854–2013 97,681 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia Deaths, 1928–1942 91,377 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827–1955 1,475 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Houston County, Marriage Records, 1832–2015 229 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maine, United States Naturalization Records, 1918–1991 14,100 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore, Lock Funeral Home Records, 1936–2007 4,242 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775–1783 387,816 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, United States Naturalization Records, 1871–1991 474,126 New indexed records collection
United States Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928–1956 123,424 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Grand Army of the Republic, Burial Records, 1861–1948 43,003 New indexed records collection
United States Nevada County Birth and Death Records, 1871–1992 11,540 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Bride Index, 1930–1938 238,623 New indexed records collection
United States New Jersey, Reclaim the Records, New Jersey Birth Index, 1901–1903 111,049 New indexed records collection
United States New York State Census, 1905 133,456 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, County Divorce Records, 1926–1975 19,013 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Davidson County Vital Records, 1867–2006 69,879 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Crawford County Obituaries, 1860–2004 167,619 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Chesterfield County, Original Marriage licenses, 1911–1951 45,609 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee Death Records, 1914–1963 154,346 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee Deaths, 1914–1966 73,540 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Cooke County, Birth Records 1873–1876 162 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Cooke County, Probate Records, 1849–1982 4,826 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, El Paso Alien Arrivals, 1909–1924 181,787 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Native American Birth and Death Records, 1885–1940 76,966 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American, Census of the Ute Tribe, 1944 2,480 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American, Census Records, 1880–1952 134,754 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885–1940 246,263 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Enrollment Records, 1908–1910 129,605 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848–1970 48,034 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Veteran’s Administration Master Index, 1917–1940 71,035 New indexed records collection
United States Utah, Uintah County, Ute Indian Census, 1910 1,036 New indexed records collection
United States Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891–1938 111 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Uruguay Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888–1980 163,438 New indexed records collection

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.

 

