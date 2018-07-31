New Records on FamilySearch: July 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in July 2018 with almost 13 million new indexed family history records and over 500,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, BillionGraves, Find A Grave, Peru, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and United States, which includes Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Georga, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Native American, Utah, and Washington. New digital images were added from BillionGraves and the United Kingdom.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|
Country
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Comments
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849–1940
|25,927
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800–1912
|26,361
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566–1996
|155,604
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|New Brunswick Late Registration of Births, 1810–1899
|23,947
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821–2015
|51,174
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576–2014
|60,424
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Coutances et d’Avranches Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1533–1894
|13,339
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Paris, Identity Cards, 1792–1795
|182,066
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Saône–et–Loire, Censuses, 1836
|382,683
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vital Records, 1542–1900
|53,914
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678–1930
|69,391
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804–1877
|3,081
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland Civil Registration, 1845–1913
|81,278
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Teramo, Teramo, Civil Registration (Tribunale), 1866–1940
|49,393
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Terni, Civil Registration, 1861–1921
|12,556
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796–1941
|27,677
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|New Zealand
|New Zealand, Cemetery Transcriptions, 1840–1981
|474,031
|New indexed records collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|387,937
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|2,533,302
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888–2005
|108,377
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Slovakia
|Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592–1935
|9,828
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846–1950
|34,260
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Diocese of Lugo, Catholic Parish Records, 1550–1966
|40,523
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613–1918; index 1635–1860
|135,778
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|British Newspaper Archive, Family Notices
|3,264,935
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535–1984
|340,229
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538–1950
|928,964
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772–1935
|26,146
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650–1900
|114,002
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arkansas Confederate Soldier Home,1890–1963
|1,448
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Airplane Passenger Lists from Honolulu, Hawaii, 1947–1948
|29,913
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia, Glenwood Cemetery Records, 1854–2013
|97,681
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia Deaths, 1928–1942
|91,377
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827–1955
|1,475
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Houston County, Marriage Records, 1832–2015
|229
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maine, United States Naturalization Records, 1918–1991
|14,100
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland, Baltimore, Lock Funeral Home Records, 1936–2007
|4,242
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775–1783
|387,816
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, United States Naturalization Records, 1871–1991
|474,126
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928–1956
|123,424
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Grand Army of the Republic, Burial Records, 1861–1948
|43,003
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Nevada County Birth and Death Records, 1871–1992
|11,540
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Bride Index, 1930–1938
|238,623
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Reclaim the Records, New Jersey Birth Index, 1901–1903
|111,049
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York State Census, 1905
|133,456
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, County Divorce Records, 1926–1975
|19,013
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Davidson County Vital Records, 1867–2006
|69,879
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Crawford County Obituaries, 1860–2004
|167,619
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Chesterfield County, Original Marriage licenses, 1911–1951
|45,609
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee Death Records, 1914–1963
|154,346
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee Deaths, 1914–1966
|73,540
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Cooke County, Birth Records 1873–1876
|162
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Cooke County, Probate Records, 1849–1982
|4,826
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, El Paso Alien Arrivals, 1909–1924
|181,787
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Native American Birth and Death Records, 1885–1940
|76,966
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Census of the Ute Tribe, 1944
|2,480
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Census Records, 1880–1952
|134,754
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885–1940
|246,263
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Enrollment Records, 1908–1910
|129,605
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848–1970
|48,034
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Veteran’s Administration Master Index, 1917–1940
|71,035
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah, Uintah County, Ute Indian Census, 1910
|1,036
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891–1938
|111
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Uruguay
|Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888–1980
|163,438
|New indexed records collection
