The following was written by the organizers of the Southern California Genealogical Jamboree:

CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS

50th Annual Southern California Genealogical Jamboree

Gifting Forward

Friday, Saturday and Sunday – May 31 through June 2, 2019

6th Annual SCGS Genetic Genealogy Conference

Present from the Past

Thursday, May 30, 2019

DNA Workshops

Friday, May 31, 2019

General Genealogy Workshops

Thursday, Saturday and Sunday May 30, & June 1 and 2, 2019

2019 Jamboree Extension Series Webinars

January through December 2019

The Southern California Genealogical Society [SCGS] announces its Call for Presentations for its 2019 conferences and events. This Call pertains to the Jamboree, Genetic Genealogy, General Genealogy Workshops, DNA Workshops and the 2019 Jamboree Extension and Webinar Series Programs. Presentations will only be accepted through the online portal July 9, 2018 – September 1, 2018.

Submissions of Presentations: Speakers interested in presenting lectures, workshops or webinars for 2019 must submit their proposals through the Jamboree Speaker Portal at https://next.scgsgenealogy.com/call-for-presentations-2019/

Only those presentations submitted through the portal will be considered. The submission process ensures that correct speaker information is used in communication, advertising, and conference materials.

SCGS Jamboree draws attendees of all experience levels from first timers to conference veterans. The Jamboree Extension Series attracts an international audience comprised of all skill levels. We encourage the submissions of all levels of lectures; all topics will be considered. New presentations are encouraged. Presentations may include the following topics:

DNA

Law

Methodology and or Research Strategies

Preservation

Repositories

Social Media/Blogging

Software/Apps

Writing and Publishing

Other

Number of Presentations: Speakers may submit up to 6 presentations. The SCGS Jamboree Committee, at its sole discretion, may select none, some, or all of the presentations submitted by any speaker.

Session Length: Jamboree and DNA Day presentations are 60 minutes long, including a 10-minute Q&A. DNA Workshops are 3 1/2 hours in length, including breaks and Q&A. General Genealogy Workshops are 2 hours in length, including a break and Q&A. Jamboree Extension Series Webinars are to be 60 minutes with an additional 30 minutes for questions.

Live Streaming and Recording: Special consideration will be given to those Jamboree speakers who permit live streaming or video/audio recording of their presentation.

Statement of Nondiscrimination: The Southern California Genealogical Society is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. SCGS is committed to providing an environment that is free from discrimination in employment and opportunity because of race, color, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or age. Jamboree, DNA Day, Workshops and Webinar Speakers are selected based on experience, technical knowledge, speaking ability, diversity of topics and relevance.

Presentation Sample: If you have not presented at a past Jamboree and wish to provide a recording of one of your presentations, send it to the Southern California Genealogical Society, Attention: Jamboree Chair, 417 Irving Drive, Burbank, CA 91504 . Examples of syllabus submissions may be emailed to SCGSJamboree@gmail.com . These materials may be used during the selection process and cannot be returned but will be destroyed after the selection process.

Questions: Any inquiries may be emailed to Any inquiries may be emailed to SCGSJamboree@gmail.com with the subject line: Call for Presentations [your last name]. We look forward to the possibility of including you in the 2019 Southern California Genealogical Society event schedules.