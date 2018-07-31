The Family History Show – London Saturday 22nd September

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the The Family History Show – London:

Don’t miss The Family History Show London, the major event of the genealogical calendar.

With many new features to help with your research, free lectures, and free parking. This year it’s taking place at the larger Surrey Hall at Sandown Park Racecourse in Esher, with more exhibitors and an additional lecture area.

It will be a packed day with the Keynote speech being given by the International Genealogy Blogger Dick Eastman on ‘The Future of Genealogy’.

Other speakers include Jane Shrimpton (Dating Photographs), Graham Walter, Chris Baker (Military), Keith Gregson (Social History), Mark Bayley (Research Techniques). Sponsored by TheGenealogist and organised by Discover Your Ancestors Magazine the show in York this June was a packed event pleasing both attendees and stallholders alike.

These events are attracting family history societies and companies from all over the UK and further afield. Including The Federation of Family History Societies, MOD, Local Record Offices, Archives, Guild of One Name Studies, Family History Book Publishers, Research Organisations, Genealogy Retailers, Online Services and more.

Our ‘Ask the Experts’ panel and the ‘Census Detectives’ will be there to help with your research, date photographs and identify medals.

There is plenty of free parking and refreshments are available all day.

Last year our advanced ticket allocation sold out and the visitor numbers were exceptional, we advise early booking to avoid disappointment.

Exhibitor numbers have increased with the keenly priced tables. If you wish to attend, space and the reasonably priced tables are rapidly running out. If you would like to book exhibitor’s space at the Family History Show London you can get the booking form here.

Tickets – Buy One Get One Half Price!

Early Bird offer: Buy your tickets in advance for £5 a person or buy two for £7.50 door price will be £7 each, and don’t forget everyone gets a Goody Bag worth £8 on entrance!

To take advantage of this offer:

Go to www.TheFamilyHistoryShow.com/london