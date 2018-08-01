FamilySearch New Historical Records for July 30, 2018

· August 1, 2018 ·

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY—FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with new records and images from France, United Kingdom, and the United States (Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington). Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
France France, Vital Records, 1542-1900 53,914 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950 928,964 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore, Lock Funeral Home Records, 1936-2007 4,242 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Bride Index, 1930-1938 238,623 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York State Census, 1905 133,456 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891-1938 111 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 

 

