Announcing the Unlock the Past Genealogy Cruise from Sydney to Singapore

Unlock the Past sponsors several genealogy cruises every year with destinations in many different countries. For instance see last year’s announcement at http://bit.ly/2vvXwiR of a genealogy cruise from Seattle to Alaska to be held a few weeks from now. The Alaska cruise is now fully booked with 158 genealogists from all over the world on board, including speakers from several different countries.
Unlock the Past has now announced a new genealogy cruise for next year: from Sydney to Singapore to be held from 29 March to 13 April 2019.
You can learn more at https://www.unlockthepastcruises.com/15th-cruise-singapore/announcing-15th-unlock-past-cruise-singapore-2019/ as well as in the (smaller) announcement below:
Adelaide, South Australia, 2 August 2018 – Unlock the Past Cruises announces its 15th cruise – an opportunity to discover more about your family history while in great company and visiting great destinations.
The Singapore cruise, 29 March to 13 April 2019 is a one-way relocation cruise from Sydney to Singapore on Royal Caribbean‘s Explorer of the Seas. The cruise will visit Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Cairns and Darwin (2 days) during the 15 night cruise.
The conference program will feature 60 talks in a single stream in the main theatre and at least 10 hours of DNA and other workshops and one-on-one help sessions in a second theatre with an international team of 8-10 speakers. No talks will occur when in port.
The featured presenters on the cruise are:
- David Rencher (US) – David is Chief Genealogical Officer for FamilySearch and a leading international expert on Ireland and England. He will presenting an extended / in-depth series on Ireland and Irish research – 15 talks in all
- Dr Richard Reid (Australia) – Richard brings wide experience and expertise at national and international level of Australians at war, especially World War 1, and the Irish in Australia. More recently he has been working on emigration, especially UK Government assisted emigrants to Australia, 1832 to 1914
Other speakers are Caroline Gurney from England and Marg Doherty, Rob Hamilton, Eric & Rosemary Kopittke and Helen Smith from Australia.
For details, bookings and registration of interest go to www.unlockthepastcruises.com/singapore
Some comments on previous cruises:
A genealogy conference on the high seas? Not only do you get all the fun of a regular cruise, you have the opportunity to network with other family historians from all over the world. The best part: the lectures and educational presentations are offered by some of the leading speakers in the genealogy industry. And Unlock the Past Cruises has the best selection of destinations and speakers hands down! – Thomas MacEntee, United States, 4th cruise presenter
Only one thing beats a good genealogy conference, and that is a genealogy conference that offers a chance to see a bit of the world, to enjoy some top class entertainment, and above all else, meet many other people sharing a similar interest. It’s also the perfect family holiday, with plenty of fun activities for your partner and kids to get up to on board whilst you’re attending conference sessions! – Chris Paton, Scotland, 2nd, 4th and 8th cruise presenter
About Unlock the Past
Australian based Unlock the Past was established in 2009. It is the event and publishing division of Gould Genealogy & History which has served family and local historians since 1976. It is a collaborative venture involving an international team of expert speakers, writers, organisations and commercial partners to promote history and genealogy through innovative major events and a new publishing brand. It also maintains general and events directories online.
Unlock the Past Cruises, PO Box 119, St Agnes, SA 5097 – Phone: 08 8263 2055 www.unlockthepast.com.au inquiries@unlockthepast.com.au
Recent Comments