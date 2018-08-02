Announcing the Unlock the Past Genealogy Cruise from Sydney to Singapore

Adelaide, South Australia, 2 August 2018 – Unlock the Past Cruises announces its 15th cruise – an opportunity to discover more about your family history while in great company and visiting great destinations.

The Singapore cruise, 29 March to 13 April 2019 is a one-way relocation cruise from Sydney to Singapore on Royal Caribbean‘s Explorer of the Seas. The cruise will visit Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Cairns and Darwin (2 days) during the 15 night cruise.

The conference program will feature 60 talks in a single stream in the main theatre and at least 10 hours of DNA and other workshops and one-on-one help sessions in a second theatre with an international team of 8-10 speakers. No talks will occur when in port.

The featured presenters on the cruise are:

David Rencher (US) – David is Chief Genealogical Officer for FamilySearch and a leading international expert on Ireland and England. He will presenting an extended / in-depth series on Ireland and Irish research – 15 talks in all

Dr Richard Reid (Australia) – Richard brings wide experience and expertise at national and international level of Australians at war, especially World War 1, and the Irish in Australia. More recently he has been working on emigration, especially UK Government assisted emigrants to Australia, 1832 to 1914

Other speakers are Caroline Gurney from England and Marg Doherty, Rob Hamilton, Eric & Rosemary Kopittke and Helen Smith from Australia.

For details, bookings and registration of interest go to www.unlockthepastcruises.com/singapore

Some comments on previous cruises:

A genealogy conference on the high seas? Not only do you get all the fun of a regular cruise, you have the opportunity to network with other family historians from all over the world. The best part: the lectures and educational presentations are offered by some of the leading speakers in the genealogy industry. And Unlock the Past Cruises has the best selection of destinations and speakers hands down! – Thomas MacEntee, United States, 4th cruise presenter