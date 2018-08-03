A Report on “Which Computer(s) Do You Use?”

About a week ago, I published a 2-question poll asking newsletter readers Which Computer(s) Do You Use? 2,548 people responded and told which system(s) they use for genealogy tasks. I found the results to be interesting and decided to publish them here.

Question #1: What is your PRIMARY computer, the one you use the most for genealogy purposes, such as recording your own family tree? (Please check only one)

Answers:

Windows 69.86% (1,780 votes)

Macintosh 19.15% (488 votes)

Genealogy services in the cloud (MyHeritage, FamilySearch, WikiTree, Ancestry.com, WeRelate, The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding© (“TNG”), WebTrees, or a similar service) 6.63% (169 votes)

iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch (any system using Apple’s iOS operating system) 1.57% (40 votes)

Linux 1.18% (30 votes)

Other: View 0.86% (22 votes)

Android (either an Android tablet or smartphone) 0.75% (19 votes)

Question #2: What other computers do you use for genealogy purposes, in ADDITION to the one listed above? (Please check all that apply.)

Answers:

Genealogy services in the cloud (MyHeritage, FamilySearch, WikiTree, Ancestry.com, WeRelate, The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding© (“TNG”), WebTrees, or a similar service 28.03% (806 votes)

iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch (any system using Apple’s iOS operating system) 26.22% (754 votes)

Windows 18.12% (521 votes)

Android (either an Android tablet or smartphone) 16.62% (478 votes)

Other: View 6.47% (186 votes)

Macintosh 3.55% (102 votes)

Linux 0.99% (29 votes)

I want to thank everyone who took the time to tell which system(s) they were using. That feedback will help me decide where to focus future articles in this newsletter about the various operating systems in use.

I didn’t see any major surprises in the above list although there was one minor deviation I would not have predicted: the number of Windows users versus Macintosh users. Various industry reports normally claim that Windows is installed on 85% to perhaps 92% of all desktop and laptop computers sold. That’s a lot higher than what the newsletter readers reported: about 70% reported using Windows and about 19% use a Macintosh.

I assume the difference is that the industry reports normally report on ALL computers sold for both in-home and corporate use while the report from EOGN newsletter readers is strictly for in-home use. I don’t doubt the industry reports that include corporate use but I strongly suspect that the number of computers sold for in-home use are higher for Macintosh and lower for Windows than the totals for both commercial and in-home use.

All in all, it is an interesting report and it will help me focus on which operating systems I should focus on in new articles. Of course, I won’t ignore any operating system, especially if some new product or service appears that is especially useful for genealogy applications. However, I probably will continue to feature more articles about Windows than I will for Macintosh. After all, that’s where the interest seems to be.