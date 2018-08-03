ICAPGen – Who We Are

· August 3, 2018 · Societies · No Comments

The Accredited Genealogist credential is awarded by the International Commission for the Accreditation of Professional Genealogists (ICAPGen℠), a fully independent non-profit organization. Surprisingly, many genealogists are not familiar with the organization or its work. In an effort to increase awareness, ICAPGen℠ has put together a one-page informational flyer that describes the primary objectives of the organization.

You can find an image of the flyer at https://www.facebook.com/ICAPGen/. Another good source of information about the organization may be found on the ICAPGen web site at: https://www.icapgen.org.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: