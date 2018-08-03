ICAPGen – Who We Are

The Accredited Genealogist credential is awarded by the International Commission for the Accreditation of Professional Genealogists (ICAPGen℠), a fully independent non-profit organization. Surprisingly, many genealogists are not familiar with the organization or its work. In an effort to increase awareness, ICAPGen℠ has put together a one-page informational flyer that describes the primary objectives of the organization.

You can find an image of the flyer at https://www.facebook.com/ICAPGen/. Another good source of information about the organization may be found on the ICAPGen web site at: https://www.icapgen.org.