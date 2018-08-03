(US) Senators Harris and Carper Introduce Legislation to Ensure Gender Identity Sexual Orientation to 2030 Census

· August 3, 2018 · Legal Affairs · One Comment

The following announcement was posted to the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) mailing list by Jan Meisels Allen and is republished here with her permission:

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) introduced legislation that would require the 2030 US census to add questions about gender identity an sexual orientation. The focuses is to expand data collection so that the LGBTQ community is fully accounted for in government resources.

In addition, the bill entitled, Census Equality Act, would require the American Community Survey to added questions on these topics to the 2020 version. Every year 3.5 million households talk this in-depth questionnaire.

The press release may be seen at:
https://www.harris.senate.gov/news/press-releases/harris-carper-introduce-legislation-to-ensure-lgbtq-community-represented-in-census-and-acs.

There are 14 co-sponsors—all Democrats who signed on the bill.

While at the time of this posting no bill narrative was added to the Legislative Pages of Congress, here is a link to the pdf: https://www.harris.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Census%20Equality%20Act.pdf.

Jan Meisels Allen
Chairperson, IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee

 

One Comment

nigelhuffingwaysmythe August 3, 2018 at 3:46 pm

At least this way, when the pogroms start, they won’t have to get the list from Netflix or Amazon…

Like

Reply

