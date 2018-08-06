Hagerstown/Washington County, Maryland Marriage Records are now Available Online

PDF images of marriage records from 1886-1970 for Washington County, Maryland have recently been added to the Washington County Free Library, Hagerstown, Maryland. However, indexes to the names in the marriage records are available only from 1861 to 1919 and also from 1927 to 1949. The records were compiled, indexed, and edited by Marsha L. Fuller, Certified Genealogist and now are available to everyone online free of charge.

Besides being a large town in its own right, Hagerstown, along with nearby cities Martinsburg and Charles Town, WV, served as a popular place for runaway weddings for Virginians from the northern and central Shenandoah Valley. In other words, couples who did not meet the age requirements or other requirements for marriage in Virginia often went to Hagerstown or nearby cities and towns for quick weddings where the legal requirements were not as strict.

You can access the Washington County, Maryland Marriage Records by starting at https://www.washcolibrary.org/?q=marriage-records-pdfs.

My thanks to newsletter reader David Knighting for telling me about this online resource.