Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) One Monitor, One Keyboard, One Mouse, Multiple Computers
This Newsletter’s Articles will No Longer be Cross-Posted to Facebook
A Report on “Which Computer(s) Do You Use?”
An Update on RootsFinder
The Family History Show – London Saturday 22nd September
DNA Testing by the Canadian Government to aid Deportations Leaves Plenty of Room for Misinterpretation and Mistreatment
DNA Testing Companies Offering Genetic Testing Pledged to Follow Voluntary Guidelines
Genetic Genealogy Is Now Solving Recent Crimes, not Just Cold Cases
MyHeritage DNA Opens a European Distribution Center
Announcing the Unlock the Past Genealogy Cruise from Sydney to Singapore
Feedback Needed on U.S. Decennial Census Data Products
(US) Senators Harris and Carper Introduce Legislation to Ensure Gender Identity Sexual Orientation to 2030 Census
Announcing a Major New Release of the 1910 Lloyd George Domesday Records with Annotated Maps
FamilySearch New Historical Records for July 30, 2018
New Records on FamilySearch: July 2018
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
ICAPGen – Who We Are
Southern California Genealogical Jamboree Call for Presentations
With the Next Version of Microsoft Windows, Say Goodbye To Your Windows PC As You Know It
Is this the Largest Family in the World?
Here is the Android Tablet that Also Can Be Used as a Desktop Computer
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
