Gramps is a FREE genealogy program originally developed for Linux and UNIX-like operating systems. However, it has since been ported to Windows and Macintosh systems as well. It is an impressive program, both intuitive for hobbyists and feature-complete for professional genealogists. Not bad for a FREE program! Gramps has thousands of users all over the world.

Gramps is a community project, created, developed and governed by genealogists. It is not developed and sold by any commercial company. Instead, you can download this program online and start using it immediately. There is no registration required, no spyware, and no invasion of your privacy. In fact, you can even download the source code yourself and examine it for any flaws or bugs. Once you are satisfied with the source code, you can compile it on your own computer. However, for those who prefer an already packaged version, you can download the executable program itself and simply start using it immediately.

Gramps version 5.0.0 has just been released and the developers have billed it as a major update. It includees:

The biggest change is that you can now choose to use alternative database backends. BSDDB is still the default, but Sqlite is now available. For power users, PostgreSql and MongoDB are available as experimental third-party addons. There is a new 2-way fan chart view. New colour schemes allow a light and dark choice. There are some new report options: date format, place format and privacy. The Re-order IDs tool has been enhanced. Enhancements to geography and places. Support for kml files. Ability to cut & paste co-ordinates into the place editor. There is a new tree report category. This was experimental in v4.2.8. Plus numerous bug fixes and translation updates of course.

For more information, go to the release 5.0.0 information page at https://gramps-project.org/introduction-WP/2018/07/gramps-5-0-0-released/ and to the Gramps home page at: https://gramps-project.org.

My thanks to newsletter reader Adam Vazquez for telling me about the new release.