U.S. Census Bureau Takes Hits from Lawsuits, GAO Review, and Cancelled Contract

Just 21 months before the next decennial count, the Census Bureau—under acting leadership—faces challenges in the courts, from auditors, and from a mishandled printing contract for key forms.

According to a report by Charles S. Clark in the RouteFifty web site:

“Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross continues to confront legal challenges to the reasoning behind the decision to go against agency researchers’ advice and add a politically sensitive citizenship question to the 2020 questionnaire.

“Separately, the Government Accountability Office in late July criticized the bureau’s practices for maintaining schedules for receiving resources on time. Though crediting program managers for progress in integrating schedules into one master copy since previous GAO reviews, auditors found that as of May 2018, officials had still not identified all resources needed as they had hoped to have done by 2014.”

In short, the U.S. Census Bureau reportedly isn’t meeting its objectives.

