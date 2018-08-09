FamilySearch announces a New Collections Update: Week of August 6, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch has given a great gift this week for those with Italian ancestry from Palermo and Chieti, Italy–almost 8 million new images of birth, marriage, and death records from 1809-1947. This week’s records also include Sweden, Peru, Hungary, and BillionGraves.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.