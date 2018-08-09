FamilySearch announces a New Collections Update: Week of August 6, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch has given a great gift this week for those with Italian ancestry from Palermo and Chieti, Italy–almost 8 million new images of birth, marriage, and death records from 1809-1947. This week’s records also include Sweden, Peru, Hungary, and BillionGraves.
Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Hungary
|Hungary, Jewish Vital Records Index, 1800-1945
|
2,292
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Palermo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1820-1947
|
0
|
4,331,932
|New browsable image collection.
|
Italy
|Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1930
|
0
|
3,209,343
|Added images to an existing collection
|
Other
|BillionGraves Index
|
325,185
|
325,185
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Peru
|Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903-1998
|
33,913
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden
|Sweden, Household Examination Books, 1880-1930
|
20,720
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
