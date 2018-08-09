FamilySearch announces a New Collections Update: Week of August 6, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch has given a great gift this week for those with Italian ancestry from Palermo and Chieti, Italy–almost 8 million new images of birth, marriage, and death records from 1809-1947. This week’s records also include SwedenPeruHungary, and BillionGraves.

Research these new free records by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Hungary

 Hungary, Jewish Vital Records Index, 1800-1945

2,292

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Palermo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1820-1947

0

4,331,932

 New browsable image collection.

Italy

 Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1930

0

3,209,343

 Added images to an existing collection

Other

 BillionGraves Index

325,185

325,185

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru

 Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903-1998

33,913

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden

 Sweden, Household Examination Books, 1880-1930

20,720

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

