MyHeritage is Offering a Hot DNA Sale

· August 9, 2018 · DNA, Sponsor · No Comments

If you are thinking of having your DNA or a relative’s DNA tested, now is a good time. In fact, it is also a good time to obtain a “second opinion” to compare against a previous DNA test you took and whose findings are questionable in your mind.

MyHeritage (the sponsor of this newsletter) has started a Hot DNA Sale in the US and worldwide which will run through July 20th. The price of a DNA kit sent to a US address is ONLY $69 and includes free standard shipping if you order two or more kits. Similar price reductions are available in many other countries around the world.

For more information or to order kits now, click on the above image.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: