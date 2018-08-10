Washington State Library Awarded $280,000 to Digitize Historic Newspapers

August 10, 2018

With a new $280,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant, the Office of Secretary of (Washington) State Kim Wyman will break fresh ground in its nationally-recognized project of digitizing historic newspapers. The grant, announced August 8, will enable the Washington State Library’s Washington Digital Newspaper Project to add 100,000 pages of culturally and historically significant newspapers from Asian-American, African-American, and World War II-era publications to its free public archives.

The Washington Digital Newspaper Project is one of only four Washington projects selected for the first awards of the new Infrastructure and Capacity-Building Challenge Grant program, which announced $43.1 million in awards for 218 projects nationwide.

You can read more in a news release from the Office of Secretary of (Washington) State Kim Wyman at https://www.sos.wa.gov/office/news-releases.aspx#/news/1306.

