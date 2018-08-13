Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

Here are the articles in this week's Plus Edition newsletter:

Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) Explained

A Fort Wayne, Indiana, City Councilman Proposes Eliminating the Annual Budget for the Allen County Public Library

MyHeritage is Offering a Hot DNA Sale

Gramps 5.0.0 Released

Genealogists Help in the Hunt for ALS Genes along a large Family Tree in Kentucky and Virginia

U.S. Census Bureau Takes Hits from Lawsuits, GAO Review, and Cancelled Contract

A European Union Court Rules that Online Photos Can’t Simply be Republished without Permission

Hagerstown/Washington County, Maryland Marriage Records are now Available Online

Historical Savannah City Maps are now Available Online

Irish Genealogical Research Society Launches the 1799 Census of Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary

Database of 620,000 First World War Personnel Files Completed to Mark Anniversary of Canada’s 100 Days

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

FamilySearch announces a New Collections Update: Week of August 6, 2018

New Jersey Digital Newspaper Project Receives Additional $219,609 Grant to Digitize Historical NJ Newspapers

Washington State Library Awarded $280,000 to Digitize Historic Newspapers

In the Future, You Might Live Forever Online

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

