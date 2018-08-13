Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) Explained
A Fort Wayne, Indiana, City Councilman Proposes Eliminating the Annual Budget for the Allen County Public Library
MyHeritage is Offering a Hot DNA Sale
Gramps 5.0.0 Released
Genealogists Help in the Hunt for ALS Genes along a large Family Tree in Kentucky and Virginia
U.S. Census Bureau Takes Hits from Lawsuits, GAO Review, and Cancelled Contract
A European Union Court Rules that Online Photos Can’t Simply be Republished without Permission
Hagerstown/Washington County, Maryland Marriage Records are now Available Online
Historical Savannah City Maps are now Available Online
Irish Genealogical Research Society Launches the 1799 Census of Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary
Database of 620,000 First World War Personnel Files Completed to Mark Anniversary of Canada’s 100 Days
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
FamilySearch announces a New Collections Update: Week of August 6, 2018
New Jersey Digital Newspaper Project Receives Additional $219,609 Grant to Digitize Historical NJ Newspapers
Washington State Library Awarded $280,000 to Digitize Historic Newspapers
In the Future, You Might Live Forever Online
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
LikeLike