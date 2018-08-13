South Dakota Historical Society Receives Grant To Put More Historical Newspapers Online

The following press release was written by the South Dakota Historical Society:

PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society-Archives in Pierre was awarded a third round of grant funding in the amount of $280,200 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to continue digitizing historical newspapers.

The project is part of Chronicling America, a Library of Congress initiative to develop an online database of select historical newspapers from around the United States. As part of the grant the State Historical Society-Archives will digitize approximately 100 rolls of microfilmed newspapers pre-dating 1922 over two years.

The 37 titles that were digitized in the previous two rounds of grant funding include The Canton Advocate, Dakota Farmers’ Advocate, The Dakota Farmers’ Leader, The Daily Dakota Farmers’ Leader, Lincoln County Advocate, Canton Daily Leader, The Mitchell Capital, Daily Press and Dakotaian, Yankton Daily Press and Dakotaian, Press and Daily Dakotaian, Forest City Press, The Hot Springs Star, Hot Springs Weekly Star, Turner County Herald, Kimball Enterprise, Saturday News, The Kimball Graphic, The Black Hills Union, The Black Hills Union and Western Stock Review, Pierre Weekly Free Press, The Sisseton Weekly Standard, The Citizen-Republican, Wessington Springs Herald, The State Democrat, The Aberdeen Democrat, Sud Dakota Nachrichten, Sud Dakota Nachrichten und Herold, Nachrichten-Herold, Deutscher Herold, The State-Line Herald, The Lemmon Herald, The Sully County Watchman, The Grant County Herald, The Herald, The Advance, The Herald-Advance and The Madison Daily Leader.

These newspapers can be viewed online by visiting the Chronicling America website: http://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/newspapers/?state=South+Dakota&ethnicity=&language.

For more information, contact the State Historical Society-Archives at 605-773-3804. State Archives hours at the Cultural Heritage Center are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CDT Monday-Friday and the first Saturday of most months.