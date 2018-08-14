ISFHWE Excellence-In-Writing Competition Winners Announced

The following announcement was written by the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors (ISFHWE):

The International Society of Family History Writers and Editors is proud to announce the winners of the Excellence-in-Writing Competition. All entries were exceptional this year. Submission details for 2019 will be announced soon. For any questions on the competition, email competition@isfhwe.org.

Please note there were not many submissions this year; some categories are not even represented. We hope next year you will consider submitting and showcasing your writing skills.

Category 2 – Articles

1st Place – Joyce A. Mitchell – Gold Star Mothers Visit Overseas Cemeteries

2nd Place – T. Mark James – History of the Le Minor Family

3rd Place – Jeannette Piecznski – Ancestral Paths: Galveston, Texas, to Marstal, Denmark

HM – Joseph F. Martin – Locating World War I Records for Michigan Veterans

HM – Carolyn Schott – 10 Tips for Finding your Ancestor’s Town

HM – Arlene Johnson – Searching for Henry

Category 3 – Newsletters

1st Place – James Regan – Newsletter of the Irish Family History Forum

2nd Place – Charles Morgan – Hungerford World Tree