ISFHWE Excellence-In-Writing Competition Winners Announced

· August 14, 2018 · Uncategorized · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors (ISFHWE):

The International Society of Family History Writers and Editors is proud to announce the winners of the Excellence-in-Writing Competition. All entries were exceptional this year. Submission details for 2019 will be announced soon. For any questions on the competition, email competition@isfhwe.org.

Please note there were not many submissions this year; some categories are not even represented. We hope next year you will consider submitting and showcasing your writing skills.

Category 2 – Articles

1st Place – Joyce A. Mitchell – Gold Star Mothers Visit Overseas Cemeteries
2nd Place – T. Mark James – History of the Le Minor Family
3rd Place – Jeannette Piecznski – Ancestral Paths: Galveston, Texas, to Marstal, Denmark
HM – Joseph F. Martin – Locating World War I Records for Michigan Veterans
HM – Carolyn Schott – 10 Tips for Finding your Ancestor’s Town
HM – Arlene Johnson – Searching for Henry

Category 3 – Newsletters

1st Place – James Regan – Newsletter of the Irish Family History Forum
2nd Place – Charles Morgan – Hungerford World Tree

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: