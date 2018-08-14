The Unlock the Past in Conference in Seattle will be Livestreamed on the Internet

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the Unlock the Past genealogy conferences and cruises:

Announcing Unlock the Past in Seattle LIVESTREAM with Blaine Bettinger and Maurice Gleeson

Adelaide, South Australia, 14 August 2018 – Unlock the Past Cruises announces that the Unlock the Past in Seattle full-day two-stream conference (previously announced) will now also be available to watch live online – and for a limited time after as a series of 10 recorded webinars.

Date & time: Thursday 6 September 2018, 9am-5pm (Pacific Daylight Time)

Venue:

watch in your own home – from anywhere in the world

attend in person at Seattle Public Library, 1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Cost:

US$65 – Unlock the Past in Seattle Livestream

US$45 – attend in-person at Seattle Public Library, 1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

US$20 – upgrade from in-person attendance to add access all 10 recorded sessions after

The program will feature 10 presentations in two streams – a DNA stream and an Irish/general stream

The presenters

BLAINE BETTINGER (USA) – Blaine is a professional genealogist specialising in DNA evidence. He is the author of the long-running blog The Genetic Genealogist and the books The family tree guide to DNA testing and Genetic genealogy.

DR MAURICE GLEESON (UK) – Maurice was voted Genetic Genealogist of the Year 2015 (SurnameDNA Journal) and Rockstar Genealogist, Ireland 2016 (Anglo-Celtic Connections). He runs a variety of Y-DNA Surname projects and organises the DNA Lectures at Genetic Genealogy Ireland.

CYNDI INGLE (USA) – Cyndi is the creator and owner of the award-winning web site Cyndi’s List of Genealogy Sites on the Internet www.cyndislist.com, a categorised index to more than 333,000 online resources. In its

first three years, Cyndi’s List was voted the best genealogy site.

first three years, Cyndi’s List was voted the best genealogy site. WAYNE SHEPHEARD (Canada) – A retired geologist, Wayne now spends most of his time on family history research. This has resulted in the pioneering publication Surviving Mother Nature’s tests: The effects climate change and other natural phenomena have had on the lives of our ancestors.

For details and bookings go to www.utpinseattle.com.

About Unlock the Past

Australian based Unlock the Past was established in 2009. It is the event and publishing division of Gould Genealogy & History which has served family and local historians since 1976. It is a collaborative venture involving an international team of expert speakers, writers, organisations and commercial partners to promote history and genealogy through innovative major events and publishing. Since 2010 Unlock the Past has run over 130 events, including roadshows, expos, regional seminars, genealogy cruises around the world – even Australia’s first ever battlefield tour. They’ve published over 100 guide books and handy guides for researchers, all offered in both print and ebook editions.