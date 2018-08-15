Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library Hours Extended for Conference

The Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library will hold extended hours next week. The library’s schedule for Aug. 22-26 will assist family history researchers, presenters, and exhibitors attending the Federation of Genealogical Societies Conference at Grand Wayne Center.

“One of the event’s main draws will surely be its proximity to the Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library, which has been recognized as the nation’s second largest family history collection available for public use,” the library said in a release Tuesday.

Extended hours for the Genealogy Center:

Aug. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Aug. 23-24, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Aug. 25, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Members of the general public not attending the conference can also take advantage of the extended hours but must have an ACPL card to present.

Access in the library during extended hours will be restricted to the Genealogy Center and the lobby area directly outside the center.

For more information, call the Genealogy Center at 421-1225. Conference details can be found at the Federation of Genealogical Societies‘ website at www.fgs.org.