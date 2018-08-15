Have Your Family History Digitized at FGS 2018

· August 15, 2018 · Conferences · No Comments

Are you planning to attend the FGS conference in Fort Wayne, Indiana, next week? That’s August 22 through 25. If so, you may be interested in this announcement from the conference organizers:

Have a family history that needs scanned? Bring it with you to FGS 2018 and FamilySearch will scan it for free!

FamilySearch Book Scanning and the Allen County Public Library are offering a free service to digitally preserve your written family history at the upcoming FGS Conference in Fort Wayne. FamilySearch will scan and publish a searchable digital copy online! You keep the original.

Bring your books to the FamilySearch booth at the conference. (Books under copyright must have a signed permission form, which is available at the booth.)

