Is This the Best Family Tree “Chart” Ever?

· August 16, 2018 · Current Affairs · No Comments

A family tree is a fascinating way to trace your ancestry. Commonly shown as a chart with the oldest generations at the top and the youngest generations at the bottom, these simple layouts allow you to discover the line of past and present family members that led to your very existence. However, the relatives of Reddit user OrbDeluxxxe took the family tree concept to the next level with a very special family portrait taken during their recent reunion. All 45 members stood on the balconies of the clan’s large lake house, arranged to visualize each generation.

The image shows the oldest couple standing at the top of the “tree house” with their six children and spouses standing on the level below them. The third generation are at the bottom, five of which have the fourth generation babies in their arms. Each family is represented by color-coordinated t-shirts, and arranged in order of oldest to youngest (from left to right).

You can read more and see the photo at https://mymodernmet.com/family-tree-house-orbdeluxxxe.

You can also see a (slightly) larger image of the photograph at https://i.redd.it/32390sq6trf11.jpg.

