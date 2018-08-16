Update: the MyHeritage LIVE Conference in Oslo, Norway

The planning for MyHeritage’s International User Conference is well underway. This should be a top-notch conference and, for most of us, it is a chance to visit a great tourist destination: the city of Oslo. The conference web site may be found at: https://live2018.myheritage.com.
A jam-packed schedule will include lectures from top MyHeritage staff and world-renowned genealogists and DNA experts. There will be three class tracks:
- Genealogy
- DNA
- Hands-on computer workshops (to take you through MyHeritage tools step-by-step)
This conference will appeal both to MyHeritage users and to anyone who is interested in learning more about the service as well as more about genealogy and DNA. Attendees learn where MyHeritage and the industry are headed, and meet fellow MyHeritage users from all over the world.
Attendees will get a sneak peek into MyHeritage’s roadmap for the future with VP Product Maya Lerner, and be inspired by international experts in the fields of genealogy and DNA, including Thomas MacEntee, Lisa Louise Cooke, Dick Eastman, Diahan Southard, and Roberta Estes. The sessions will not be limited solely to information about the MyHeritage.com web site but will also include An Introduction to Geni by Mike Stangel and Using MyHeritage & Learning with FamilyTreeWebinars.com by Geoff Rasamussen. Numerous hands-on workshops will also be available in the Computer Lab.
You can view the full schedule at https://live2018.myheritage.com/#agenda.
This is a great opportunity to deepen your genealogy and DNA knowledge and to take your MyHeritage skills to the next level. Registration includes a Friday night reception, Saturday night party and buffet dinner, and lunch on both days.
Discounted hotel rooms are available at http://bit.ly/2MBaypw.
Tickets are going fast so make sure to reserve your spot soon at https://live2018.myheritage.com. Will I see you there?
Recent Comments