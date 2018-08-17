Ancestry.com Says 23andMe’s DNA Patent is Invalid

Several months ago, genealogy company 23andMe Inc. filed a lawsuit against rival Ancestry.com claiming false advertising and patent infringement. 23andMe asked the courts to invalidate the “Ancestry” trademark. The lawsuit claimed Ancestry sells a DNA-based ancestry test that infringes 23andMe’s patent. See my earlier article at http://bit.ly/2L9ewBC for the details.

In court yesterday, Ancestry told a California federal judge that the patent is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice standard because it’s not inventive and relies on natural phenomenon.

A decision by the court is expected within a few weeks.

