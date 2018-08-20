George G. Morgan Joins the Writing Team at The In-Depth Genealogist

The following announcement was written by the folks at The In-Depth Genealogist at http://theindepthgenealogist.com:

IDG WELCOMES NEW CONTRIBUTOR

GEORGE G. MORGAN OF THE GENEALOGY GUYS PODCAST

The In-Depth Genealogist is pleased to announce a new contributor to the monthly digital magazine, Going In-Depth. George G. Morgan of The Genealogy Guys Podcast has joined the writing team and will be sharing his expertise in a column called Genealogy, by George.

George G. Morgan is president of Aha! Seminars, Inc., and an internationally recognized genealogy expert who presents in the U.S., Canada, England, on cruise ships, and though webinars. He is the co-host of the longest running genealogical podcast, The Genealogy GuysSM Podcast, with thousands of listeners around the globe. His company also produces the Genealogy Connection podcast, and The Genealogy Guys Blog.

George is also a prolific writer, with twelve books to his credit including the fourth edition How to Do Everything: Genealogy (McGraw-Hill) and a chapter in the new Professional Genealogy: Preparation, Practice & Standards. He is a regular writer for the Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly, Family Tree Magazine, In-Depth Genealogy, Internet Genealogy, and Your Genealogy Today. He was won writing awards from the Association of Professional Genealogists and the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors. Subscribers to the magazine can look forward to his column beginning in November.

