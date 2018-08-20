On the Road Again, This Time to the FGS Conference in Fort Wayne, Indiana

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next few days. If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences. I will be in Fort Wayne, Indiana from now through the end of the week. I will be attending the annual conference of the Federation of Genealogical Societies. For details about this conference, see https://www.fgsconference.org.

I hope to write about the conference events that I see and attend. I suspect I will also post a number of photographs of the conference in this newsletter while I am there. Who knows? I may even get to attend a few presentations!

I should be back home next week for a few days before heading out on my next trip.

Stay tuned!