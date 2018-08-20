Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Obtain an ISBN Number for Your Genealogy Book
On the Road Again, This Time to the FGS Conference in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Update: the MyHeritage LIVE Conference in Oslo, Norway
Have Your Family History Digitized at FGS 2018
Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library Hours Extended for Conference
The Unlock the Past Conference in Seattle will be Livestreamed on the Internet
The 1800s: When Americans Drank Whiskey Like it was Water
Is This the Best Family Tree “Chart” Ever?
Ancestry.com Says 23andMe’s DNA Patent is Invalid
Expanded Ellis Island Immigrant Records 1820-1957 are now Online for Free
New from TheGenealogist: Central Criminal Court Records Reveal Thieves, Forgers and Serial Killers
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Hotel Reservations Now Open for the National Genealogical Society’s 2019 Family History Conference
ISFHWE Excellence-In-Writing Competition Winners Announced
South Dakota Historical Society Receives Grant To Put More Historical Newspapers Online
Google Drive is now called Google One and is also Cheaper than Before
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
