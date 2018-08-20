Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Obtain an ISBN Number for Your Genealogy Book

On the Road Again, This Time to the FGS Conference in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Update: the MyHeritage LIVE Conference in Oslo, Norway

Have Your Family History Digitized at FGS 2018

Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library Hours Extended for Conference

The Unlock the Past Conference in Seattle will be Livestreamed on the Internet

The 1800s: When Americans Drank Whiskey Like it was Water

Is This the Best Family Tree “Chart” Ever?

Ancestry.com Says 23andMe’s DNA Patent is Invalid

Expanded Ellis Island Immigrant Records 1820-1957 are now Online for Free

New from TheGenealogist: Central Criminal Court Records Reveal Thieves, Forgers and Serial Killers

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Hotel Reservations Now Open for the National Genealogical Society’s 2019 Family History Conference

ISFHWE Excellence-In-Writing Competition Winners Announced

South Dakota Historical Society Receives Grant To Put More Historical Newspapers Online

Google Drive is now called Google One and is also Cheaper than Before

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.