Almost 100,000 Cemetery Records from the Isle of Wight are now Available Online

· August 21, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

Finding your Isle of Wight roots just got easier! Almost 100,000 cemetery records are now available at the touch of a fingertip with the launch of a new records website by the Isle of Wight Council.

Aspiring genealogists will be able to search the burial ground information and 72,000 crematorium records by registering to the site, which holds the information for 12 cemeteries across the Island.

The Council are charging £3 for a digital download of a record.

You can read more in an article in the Island Echo at: http://bit.ly/2w1641X.

The new website can be found at https://www.iw-bereavementservices.co.uk.

