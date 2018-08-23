The Royal Scots bring History into the Present with a Digital Archive

The Royal Scots fought bravely in the First World War. 11,313 names memorialised on The Royal Scots digitised Roll of Honour has been collated in honour of the centenary of the end of the First World War. Colonel Martin Gibson is the commander of the larger digitisation project, of which the roll is the first stage, which will eventually see the whole of The Royal Scots archive online. He said: “We are immensely proud of the Regiment’s record in the First World War. What we’re trying to do is to make information not readily available more accessible.”

The interactive list details where each soldier is buried, their date of death, birthplace, rank and service number, and includes a map of the world showing the origin of each man. Colonel Gibson said: “We’re trying to bring the sacrifices these men made to life and to reach their descendants and people interested in the Great War.”

The roll went live last Friday and on that day alone received 800 virtual visitors.

You can read more in an article in The Scotsman at: http://bit.ly/2Ne4VLa.