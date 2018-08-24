BCG Announces Election Results

The following announcement was written by the Board For Certification Of Genealogists:

Board For Certification Of Genealogists Welcomes Five Trustees—Three New And Two Re-Elected

Two Board for Certification of Genealogists trustees return for another three-year term:

Judy G. Russell, JD, CG®, CGL®, of New Jersey. Board-certified since 2012, Judy is a BCG trustee and blogs as The Legal Genealogist. A graduate of George Washington University and Rutgers School of Law-Newark, she has written and taught about the law since the 1980s and about genealogy and the law for more than a decade. She coordinates the Advanced Methodology and Evidence Analysis course at IGHR; law and genealogy courses at SLIG and GRIP, and lectures on topics such as 17th-century law, modern copyright law, and ethics of DNA testing.

Richard G. “Rick” Sayre, CG, CGL, FUGA, of Utah. Board-certified since 2007, Rick is the current BCG president; former BCG treasurer, booth coordinator, at-large executive committee member, and BCG webinar manager who negotiated the Legacy Family Tree Webinars contract. He lectures locally and nationally and coordinates courses at GRIP and SLIG. With a B.A. degree in chemistry from University of Colorado and M.S. degree in information technology from George Washington University, he served the Department of Defense for 45 years.

Joining them are three newly elected trustees:

Angela Packer McGhie, CG, of Maryland. Board-certified since 2016, Angela administered the ProGen Study Program for six years and is now a board member. She is a BCG Education Fund trustee, GenFed Alumni Association vice president, and a past president of the National Capital Area Chapter of APG. She coordinates the Intermediate course at IGHR and the Advanced Evidence Analysis Practicum at SLIG. She mentors the Certification Discussion Groups and teaches at GenFed, GRIP, and BU’s Certificate Program in Genealogical Research.

Sara Anne Scribner, CG, of Utah. Board certified since 2014, Sara owns Salt Lake City-based Scribner Genealogy, a general genealogy research firm. After a forty-year career as administrator and research librarian, she teaches and lectures at the local, state, national and international levels including co-presenting the BCG Educational Fund workshop at the NGS 2017 conference. She holds an A.B. degree in drama from Vassar College, a B.F.A. degree in drawing from the California College of the Arts, and an M.S. degree in Library Science from Simmons College.

Debbie Parker Wayne, CG, CGL, of East Texas. Board-certified since 2010, Debbie specializes in Southern research and DNA. She coordinated ProGen 2, is DNA Project Chair for the Texas State Genealogical Society (TxSGS), and coordinated the first DNA courses offered at GRIP, SLIG, IGHR, and the Forensic Genealogy Institute. A former trustee for APG, the BCG Education Fund, TxSGS, she was founding member and president of APG’s Lone Star Chapter. She authors a regular DNA column, wrote the NGS online course in Autosomal DNA, and with Blaine T. Bettinger co-authored NGS’s 2016 award-winning Genetic Genealogy in Practice.

All 15 trustees are board-certified, and all serve without compensation. Five are elected by certified associates each year.

The new trustees’ terms of office will begin at the end of the October 21st trustees’ meeting in Salt Lake City.

For more information contact Rebecca Whitman Koford, CG, CGL, office@bcgcertification.org.

