Dr Brian Trainor, R.I.P.

· August 24, 2018 · People · No Comments

The following sad announcement was written by the Ulster Historical Foundation:

We are sorry to have to bring you the sad news of the death at the age of 90 of our esteemed colleague Dr Brian Trainor, Emeritus Research Director of the Ulster Historical Foundation.

Dr Trainor’s funeral will be on Tuesday, 28 August. More details can be found here

The office will be closed on that day and also on Monday, 27 August for the Bank Holiday.

We express our deepest sympathies to his family at this time.

