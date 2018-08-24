New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than 184,600 new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Our new collection of Dublin Metropolitan Police prisoners books contains more than 29,000 names. These valuable records provide great insight into social and political life in Dublin during periods of great upheaval, including the start of the First World War and the Easter Rising. The records will provide useful information for those interested in genealogy, criminology, and family history.

Each record includes both a transcript and an image of the original document. The entries are handwritten and include the details of daily charge sheets. Each volume contains an index of prisoners with references to the pages containing details of the charge. The volumes contain a wide range of alleged crimes—from murder to breaking glass. Additionally, the age range represented by the accused perpetrators is equally vast—from eight to eighty. Of note, a new series of offences were introduced following the passage of the Defence of the Realm Act on 8 August 1914. These new offences were often used against political activists.

Discover your ancestor in the Dublin Metropolitan Police’s general registers. The registers contain over 12,000 names and pertain to recruitment and transfers within the police force from 1837 to 1925. While the register was used up until 1975, due to data protection reasons, only the entries up to 1925 have been digitised and made available.

The general register recorded both biographical and professional details of the men in the force, including: warrant number, name, age, height, trade or occupation, county, parish, post town, previous public service, by whom recommended, divisions attached to, service details (dates, rank, promotions), good service pay, date and cause of removal from the force, reappointment details, and general observations. From 1858 onwards, religion was added as well.

Learn more about your Wiltshire ancestors with our collection of registers and records from the English county.

This collection currently includes on publication; ‘Quarter Sessions Great Rolls, County of Wiltshire’. The majority of this volume comprises extracts from the quarter sessions. Appendixes include a Wiltshire will, Wiltshire wages in the seventeenth century, transcription of petition of John Dicke, and autograph letters.

Learn more about your Westmoreland ancestors with three local publications, including:

Grasmere: the Church, the Churchyard, Rushbearing, Dove Cottage — By George Middleton, published in 1920, this volume gives a history of the Grasmere Church.

Parish Registers of Ravenstonedale, Vols I & II, 1571-1780 — Transcribed and edited by the vicar of Ravenstonedale, R W Metcalfe. Included in this volume are christenings, weddings, and burials.

Some Westmoreland Wills, 1686-1738 — the list of wills included in this volume can be found on image number 9. The introduction explains that ‘the unique collection of old wills, summarised in this volume, is in the possession of the Society of Friends at Kendal [and] give a clear picture of rural life in the North of England in the late 17th and early 18th century’.

Discover your ancestor in an index of Omaha, Nebraska, births from 1874 to 1887. Discover names, birth dates, and birth places, as well as parents’ names.

Each result will provide you with a transcript that will list a combination of your ancestors name, birth year, birth place and parents’ names.

This week we have added 140,716 new pages to our collection of historical British & Irish newspapers. We have added pages to six of our existing titles, including;