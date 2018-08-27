A Call to Action for Scholars of American History: Contribute to Wikipedia

I suspect many American genealogists will be interested in an article in the blog of David S. Ferriero, the Archivist of the United States. He writes:
“We are fast approaching the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, a hallmark of the expansion of democracy here in the United States. On March 8, we will open our exhibit, Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote, which celebrates its modern relevance through inclusive retelling of the women’s suffrage movement.”
He then goes on to give an overview of the efforts of the National Archives and Records Administration’s preparations for easier access to the 19th Amendment’s records concerning women’s suffrage. You can read David Ferriero’s short overview at https://tinyurl.com/y7lphemy and then he references a more in-depth article at: https://wikiedu.org/national-archives-professional-development.
That would be great if more historians would share from their areas of expertise. I would also encourage family historians to add articles if their family members are notable. I have written an article for my first North American ancestor and linked all my other family articles at the bottom of his article https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_Moore_(colonial_official). Now when I meet a new family member, I just send them to my lead article and they can get caught up.
I write family history articles and post them on Wikipedia e.g. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_Moore_(colonial_official)
