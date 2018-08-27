Another Suspect In Decade-Old Serial Rapes Arrested With Help Of Genealogy Database

· August 27, 2018 · DNA · No Comments

For more than 10 years, police In Fayetteville, North Carolina, had been trying to identify a serial rapist. They had tied him to at least six rapes in the same neighborhood between 2006 and 2008. They called him the “Ramsey Street Rapist.” They never gave up trying to find the perpetrator. A few days ago, they identified the man, thanks to Parabon NanoLabs and the public genealogy DNA database, GEDmatch.

Darold Bowden, the suspect arrested, was a “career petty criminal” who had just barely avoided having his DNA collected by law enforcement. Bowden faces a range of felony charges, including first-degree forcible rape, burglary, kidnapping, and indecent liberties with a child. He’s being held with an $18.8 million bond.

Details may be found in an article by Camila Domonoske in the NPR web site at: https://n.pr/2MVi5zF.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: