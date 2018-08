New Hampshire social worker Kim Fairbank, 51, always knew she was adopted. After a rough childhood of familial disappointments, she yearned to connect with her biological family. She tried DNA testing and waited for answers. It was MyHeritage DNA that brought Kim the match of a lifetime — with her biological father.

You can watch the reunion in the video below or on the MyHeritage Blog at: http://bit.ly/2ofsB6Z.