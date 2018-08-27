Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
Report from the FGS Conference 2018 in Fort Wayne – Day #1
My Experiences at the FGS Conference 2018 in Fort Wayne
Our Ancestors Used to Stink
Can Siblings Have Different DNA Ethnicity Estimates?
The Genetics of Cousin Marriage
Another Suspect In Decade-Old Serial Rapes Arrested With Help Of Genealogy Database
Almost 100,000 Cemetery Records from the Isle of Wight are now Available Online
The Royal Scots bring History into the Present with a Digital Archive
View Hundreds of Hours of Free Vintage Films with Prelinger’s Archives
A Call to Action for Scholars of American History: Contribute to Wikipedia
Library and Archives Canada Updates and Expands its Researching Early Census Records Guide
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
FamilySearch CGO David Rencher is Named the New Family History Library Director
Colorado Enacts Consumer Privacy Law Effective September 1, 2018; Federal Action on Privacy Issues
George G. Morgan Joins the Writing Team at The In-Depth Genealogist
Dr Brian Trainor, R.I.P.
BCG Announces Election Results
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
