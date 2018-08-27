Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

Report from the FGS Conference 2018 in Fort Wayne – Day #1

My Experiences at the FGS Conference 2018 in Fort Wayne

Our Ancestors Used to Stink

Can Siblings Have Different DNA Ethnicity Estimates?

The Genetics of Cousin Marriage

Another Suspect In Decade-Old Serial Rapes Arrested With Help Of Genealogy Database

Almost 100,000 Cemetery Records from the Isle of Wight are now Available Online

The Royal Scots bring History into the Present with a Digital Archive

View Hundreds of Hours of Free Vintage Films with Prelinger’s Archives

A Call to Action for Scholars of American History: Contribute to Wikipedia

Library and Archives Canada Updates and Expands its Researching Early Census Records Guide

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

FamilySearch CGO David Rencher is Named the New Family History Library Director

Colorado Enacts Consumer Privacy Law Effective September 1, 2018; Federal Action on Privacy Issues

George G. Morgan Joins the Writing Team at The In-Depth Genealogist

Dr Brian Trainor, R.I.P.

BCG Announces Election Results

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

