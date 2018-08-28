ASU to be Home of John McCain’s Archives

In 2012, Sen. John McCain donated his papers to Arizona State University. The archive, known simply as the McCain Collection, is expected to grow dramatically over the next few months.

More than 800 boxes of his materials — records, photographs, correspondence — await shipment from his offices in Maryland and Washington, D.C., to ASU Library, where they will be accessible to scholars, historians and the public for generations to come.

Details may be found in the Arizona State University web site at http://bit.ly/2wAprib.